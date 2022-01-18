SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 6, 45 people were admitted to the hospital with coronavirus in only 24 hours.

Last Friday, it was 41 people.

Both days near the record 47 people admitted on December 18, 2020.

The daily admissions show the dominant omicron variant of coronavirus is resulting in just as many hospitalizations, despite the time admitted is less and keeping the wave’s total hospitalizations about two thirds of last winter.

Fewer people are in intensive care than last year, but there are fewer beds available due to ongoing staffing shortages.

Likely due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday, Onondaga County did not release updated data Monday.