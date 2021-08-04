The 2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Edition debuts at the New York Auto Show, Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (WPIX) — The New York International Auto Show has become a casualty of the fast-spreading coronavirus delta variant.

Show organizers said Wednesday that they’ve decided to cancel it this year, a little over two weeks before the scheduled start.

The reasons are the growing spread of the variant and recent restrictions announced by state and local officials to fight it.

The New York International Auto Show, which is typically held in the spring at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, was scheduled to take place Aug. 20-29 this year, with a press day on Aug. 19.

The next show will come in April 2022, spokesman Chris Sams said.

This year’s show was expected to bring new exhibits showcasing “the very best that the automobile industry has to offer in an exciting and unique way.”

There have been growing concerns over the rise in COVID cases across the country.

In New York City alone, the delta variant has become the dominant strain of the virus.

Health and local officials nationwide have urged people to get vaccinated to protect themselves from severe illness. As of early August, 70% of American adults have been vaccinated, according to officials.

Officials have also issued new mask guidelines and vaccination mandates.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio and health officials “strongly recommended” masks in indoor public places but stopped short of mandating them.

