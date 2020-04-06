Department of Labor releases Pandemic Unemployment Assistance guidelines

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – The Department of Labor on Sunday published guidance for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which compensates those who’ve lost work because of the coronavirus, but are not eligible for regular unemployment compensation.

Individuals who can’t collect unemployment and may be eligible for PUA benefits include several categories of workers out of work due to COVID-19:

Self-employed

Independent contractors

Gig workers

Part-time employment seekers

Workers without sufficient work history

Workers for religious organizations

Workers who have exhausted rights to other unemployment

Included in March 27’s federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, PUA provides up to nine months of unemployment benefits. PUA payments are retroactive dating back to January 27 for unemployment, partial employment, or inability to work due to COVID-19.

