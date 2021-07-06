Gov. Cuomo provides Monday coronavirus update for NYS

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“We’re working to beat back COVID-19 on all fronts, and with more New Yorkers getting vaccinated every day, our future looks bright,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re working to get shots in arms by offering new incentives for New Yorkers at sites across the state. Remember that vaccination is the key to defeating this pandemic for good and moving our state forward, so make an appointment or walk into a site today if you haven’t yet received the shot.”
 
Monday’s data is summarized below:

  • Test Results Reported – 48,317
  • Total Positive – 368
  • Percent Positive – 0.76%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.56%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 330 (-12)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 35
  • Patients in ICU – 80 (-5)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 39 (unchanged)
  • Total Discharges – 185,133 (+51)
  • Deaths – 2
  • Total Deaths – 42,986
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 21,332,331
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 13,225
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 285,998
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 69.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 64.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 72.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 66.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 58.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 53.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 60.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 54.6%
     

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionFriday, July 2, 2021Saturday, July 3, 2021Sunday, July 4, 2021
Capital Region0.34%0.34%0.31%
Central New York0.68%0.66%0.69%
Finger Lakes0.55%0.63%0.62%
Long Island0.46%0.50%0.52%
Mid-Hudson0.39%0.41%0.43%
Mohawk Valley0.56%0.55%0.53%
New York City0.55%0.59%0.62%
North Country0.83%0.77%0.68%
Southern Tier0.29%0.28%0.36%
Western New York0.43%0.45%0.48%
Statewide0.51%0.54%0.56%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCFriday, July 2, 2021Saturday, July 3, 2021Sunday, July 4, 2021
Bronx0.47%0.51%0.54%
Kings0.53%0.55%0.58%
New York0.42%0.48%0.53%
Queens0.55%0.58%0.60%
Richmond1.28%1.36%1.40%

Sunday, 368 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,099,676. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,7390
Allegany3,5620
Broome18,6699
Cattaraugus5,7280
Cayuga6,3573
Chautauqua8,9660
Chemung7,7862
Chenango3,5160
Clinton4,8550
Columbia4,0831
Cortland3,9350
Delaware2,3950
Dutchess29,5242
Erie89,72912
Essex1,5970
Franklin2,5640
Fulton4,4320
Genesee5,4420
Greene3,4060
Hamilton3160
Herkimer5,2090
Jefferson6,1872
Lewis2,8271
Livingston4,5400
Madison4,5710
Monroe69,23311
Montgomery4,2590
Nassau184,15331
Niagara20,0731
NYC941,330227
Oneida22,6743
Onondaga39,0895
Ontario7,4151
Orange48,4401
Orleans3,1250
Oswego7,6411
Otsego3,4710
Putnam10,6342
Rensselaer11,2531
Rockland47,0865
Saratoga15,4170
Schenectady13,2190
Schoharie1,7050
Schuyler1,0820
Seneca2,0130
St. Lawrence6,6720
Steuben6,9741
Suffolk201,58025
Sullivan6,6990
Tioga3,8430
Tompkins4,3643
Ulster13,9363
Warren3,6800
Washington3,1670
Wayne5,8002
Westchester129,93811
Wyoming3,5962
Yates1,1800

Sunday, two New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,986. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Suffolk1

Sunday, 6,951 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 7,089 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hoursCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hours
Capital Region670049188623920236
Central New York530949146497285212
Finger Lakes680336206641477276
Long Island15289357901391110812
Mid-Hudson12328665571116822594
Mohawk Valley26241492245500101
New York City5377741470848769254416
North Country2463393622519883
Southern Tier34791874325289124
Western New York736637154677844235
Statewide116141846951106213707089

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story