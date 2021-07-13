Gov. Cuomo provides Tuesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“Thanks to the hard work of our health care workers and the discipline New Yorkers have shown thus far, we continue to feel confident about where we are and what the road ahead looks like,” Governor Cuomo said. “To stay this course, the best thing we can all do is get vaccinated. If you still need to get your shot, please do so as quickly as possible to protect yourself and everyone around you.”



Tuesday’s data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported – 50,053

Total Positive – 643

Percent Positive – 1.28%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.93%

Patient Hospitalization – 349 (+1)

Patients Newly Admitted – 59

Patients in ICU – 80 (+2)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 31 (-5)

Total Discharges – 185,508 (+46)

Deaths – 6

Total Deaths – 43,018

Total vaccine doses administered – 21,611,185

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 33,887

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 251,548

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 70.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 65.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 73.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 66.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 58.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 54.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 61.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 55.4%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday, July 10, 2021 Sunday, July 11, 2021 Monday, July 12, 2021 Capital Region 0.53% 0.73% 0.84% Central New York 0.71% 0.75% 0.84% Finger Lakes 0.79% 0.80% 0.79% Long Island 0.92% 0.96% 1.04% Mid-Hudson 0.73% 0.76% 0.81% Mohawk Valley 0.64% 0.63% 0.65% New York City 0.91% 0.95% 0.99% North Country 0.53% 0.56% 0.53% Southern Tier 0.52% 0.44% 0.51% Western New York 0.57% 0.57% 0.67% Statewide 0.84% 0.88% 0.93%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Saturday, July 10, 2021 Sunday, July 11, 2021 Monday, July 12, 2021 Bronx 0.83% 0.88% 0.91% Kings 0.94% 1.00% 1.05% New York 0.77% 0.80% 0.83% Queens 0.92% 0.94% 1.02% Richmond 1.42% 1.47% 1.45%

Monday, 643 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,104,447. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,770 3 Allegany 3,564 1 Broome 18,686 4 Cattaraugus 5,730 0 Cayuga 6,363 1 Chautauqua 8,973 2 Chemung 7,803 4 Chenango 3,519 0 Clinton 4,858 0 Columbia 4,088 3 Cortland 3,937 1 Delaware 2,398 0 Dutchess 29,568 3 Erie 89,827 21 Essex 1,600 1 Franklin 2,566 0 Fulton 4,437 0 Genesee 5,448 0 Greene 3,417 3 Hamilton 316 0 Herkimer 5,219 0 Jefferson 6,200 3 Lewis 2,828 0 Livingston 4,544 1 Madison 4,579 2 Monroe 69,336 11 Montgomery 4,261 0 Nassau 184,580 66 Niagara 20,092 4 NYC 944,244 358 Oneida 22,699 6 Onondaga 39,159 11 Ontario 7,431 0 Orange 48,524 6 Orleans 3,130 0 Oswego 7,648 0 Otsego 3,474 0 Putnam 10,640 0 Rensselaer 11,273 2 Rockland 47,168 12 Saratoga 15,440 7 Schenectady 13,228 2 Schoharie 1,710 0 Schuyler 1,082 0 Seneca 2,016 0 St. Lawrence 6,684 1 Steuben 6,982 0 Suffolk 201,904 54 Sullivan 6,711 1 Tioga 3,848 3 Tompkins 4,370 1 Ulster 13,973 6 Warren 3,692 1 Washington 3,170 0 Wayne 5,806 1 Westchester 130,151 37 Wyoming 3,603 0 Yates 1,180 0

Monday, six New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,018. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Dutchess 1 Erie 1 Kings 1 Monroe 1 Queens 1 Warren 1

Monday, 17,051 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 19,165 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: