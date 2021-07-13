Gov. Cuomo provides Tuesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.
“Thanks to the hard work of our health care workers and the discipline New Yorkers have shown thus far, we continue to feel confident about where we are and what the road ahead looks like,” Governor Cuomo said. “To stay this course, the best thing we can all do is get vaccinated. If you still need to get your shot, please do so as quickly as possible to protect yourself and everyone around you.”
Tuesday’s data is summarized below:
- Test Results Reported – 50,053
- Total Positive – 643
- Percent Positive – 1.28%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.93%
- Patient Hospitalization – 349 (+1)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 59
- Patients in ICU – 80 (+2)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 31 (-5)
- Total Discharges – 185,508 (+46)
- Deaths – 6
- Total Deaths – 43,018
- Total vaccine doses administered – 21,611,185
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 33,887
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 251,548
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 70.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 65.2%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 73.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 66.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 58.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 54.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 61.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 55.4%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Saturday, July 10, 2021
|Sunday, July 11, 2021
|Monday, July 12, 2021
|Capital Region
|0.53%
|0.73%
|0.84%
|Central New York
|0.71%
|0.75%
|0.84%
|Finger Lakes
|0.79%
|0.80%
|0.79%
|Long Island
|0.92%
|0.96%
|1.04%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.73%
|0.76%
|0.81%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.64%
|0.63%
|0.65%
|New York City
|0.91%
|0.95%
|0.99%
|North Country
|0.53%
|0.56%
|0.53%
|Southern Tier
|0.52%
|0.44%
|0.51%
|Western New York
|0.57%
|0.57%
|0.67%
|Statewide
|0.84%
|0.88%
|0.93%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Saturday, July 10, 2021
|Sunday, July 11, 2021
|Monday, July 12, 2021
|Bronx
|0.83%
|0.88%
|0.91%
|Kings
|0.94%
|1.00%
|1.05%
|New York
|0.77%
|0.80%
|0.83%
|Queens
|0.92%
|0.94%
|1.02%
|Richmond
|1.42%
|1.47%
|1.45%
Monday, 643 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,104,447. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,770
|3
|Allegany
|3,564
|1
|Broome
|18,686
|4
|Cattaraugus
|5,730
|0
|Cayuga
|6,363
|1
|Chautauqua
|8,973
|2
|Chemung
|7,803
|4
|Chenango
|3,519
|0
|Clinton
|4,858
|0
|Columbia
|4,088
|3
|Cortland
|3,937
|1
|Delaware
|2,398
|0
|Dutchess
|29,568
|3
|Erie
|89,827
|21
|Essex
|1,600
|1
|Franklin
|2,566
|0
|Fulton
|4,437
|0
|Genesee
|5,448
|0
|Greene
|3,417
|3
|Hamilton
|316
|0
|Herkimer
|5,219
|0
|Jefferson
|6,200
|3
|Lewis
|2,828
|0
|Livingston
|4,544
|1
|Madison
|4,579
|2
|Monroe
|69,336
|11
|Montgomery
|4,261
|0
|Nassau
|184,580
|66
|Niagara
|20,092
|4
|NYC
|944,244
|358
|Oneida
|22,699
|6
|Onondaga
|39,159
|11
|Ontario
|7,431
|0
|Orange
|48,524
|6
|Orleans
|3,130
|0
|Oswego
|7,648
|0
|Otsego
|3,474
|0
|Putnam
|10,640
|0
|Rensselaer
|11,273
|2
|Rockland
|47,168
|12
|Saratoga
|15,440
|7
|Schenectady
|13,228
|2
|Schoharie
|1,710
|0
|Schuyler
|1,082
|0
|Seneca
|2,016
|0
|St. Lawrence
|6,684
|1
|Steuben
|6,982
|0
|Suffolk
|201,904
|54
|Sullivan
|6,711
|1
|Tioga
|3,848
|3
|Tompkins
|4,370
|1
|Ulster
|13,973
|6
|Warren
|3,692
|1
|Washington
|3,170
|0
|Wayne
|5,806
|1
|Westchester
|130,151
|37
|Wyoming
|3,603
|0
|Yates
|1,180
|0
Monday, six New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,018. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Queens
|1
|Warren
|1
Monday, 17,051 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 19,165 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|674,846
|679
|630,489
|748
|Central New York
|534,151
|506
|502,660
|571
|Finger Lakes
|684,997
|614
|648,480
|764
|Long Island
|1,548,896
|2,373
|1,413,459
|2,945
|Mid-Hudson
|1,246,645
|1,938
|1,132,310
|2,033
|Mohawk Valley
|264,262
|243
|248,070
|294
|New York City
|5,452,536
|9,482
|4,963,202
|10,171
|North Country
|247,737
|151
|227,273
|209
|Southern Tier
|350,178
|322
|328,522
|494
|Western New York
|744,269
|743
|688,760
|936
|Statewide
|11,748,517
|17,051
|10,783,225
|19,165