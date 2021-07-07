Gov. Cuomo provides Wednesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“Thanks to the dedication of hard working New Yorkers, we continue to make progress every day in defeating the COVID beast once and for all,” Governor Cuomo said. “While we have come a long way, it’s as critical as ever we do everything we can to protect our progress and the best way to do that is to get vaccinated. If you still need to get your shot, I urge you to do so as quickly as possible not only for yourself, but for your fellow New Yorkers as well.”

Wednesday’s data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported – 51,237

Total Positive – 486

Percent Positive – 0.95%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.65%

Patient Hospitalization – 354 (+7)

Patients Newly Admitted – 50

Patients in ICU – 77 (-1)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 39 (-1)

Total Discharges – 185,195 (+34)

Deaths – 5

Total Deaths – 42,998

Total vaccine doses administered – 21,399,246

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 39,609

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 255,815

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 70.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 64.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 72.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 66.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 58.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 53.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 60.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 54.7%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Sunday, July 4, 2021 Monday, July 5, 2021 Tuesday, July 6, 2021 Capital Region 0.31% 0.32% 0.26% Central New York 0.69% 0.69% 0.75% Finger Lakes 0.62% 0.66% 0.72% Long Island 0.52% 0.56% 0.67% Mid-Hudson 0.43% 0.46% 0.50% Mohawk Valley 0.53% 0.47% 0.53% New York City 0.62% 0.63% 0.71% North Country 0.68% 0.77% 0.75% Southern Tier 0.36% 0.37% 0.37% Western New York 0.48% 0.50% 0.58% Statewide 0.56% 0.58% 0.65%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Sunday, July 4, 2021 Monday, July 5, 2021 Tuesday, July 6, 2021 Bronx 0.54% 0.56% 0.67% Kings 0.58% 0.57% 0.67% New York 0.53% 0.55% 0.60% Queens 0.60% 0.63% 0.71% Richmond 1.40% 1.35% 1.38%

Tuesday, 486 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,100,417. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,740 0 Allegany 3,562 0 Broome 18,669 0 Cattaraugus 5,729 1 Cayuga 6,358 1 Chautauqua 8,966 0 Chemung 7,788 1 Chenango 3,516 0 Clinton 4,857 1 Columbia 4,083 0 Cortland 3,936 1 Delaware 2,395 0 Dutchess 29,532 4 Erie 89,749 12 Essex 1,598 1 Franklin 2,564 0 Fulton 4,433 1 Genesee 5,442 0 Greene 3,408 2 Hamilton 316 0 Herkimer 5,211 1 Jefferson 6,192 0 Lewis 2,827 0 Livingston 4,540 0 Madison 4,572 1 Monroe 69,259 19 Montgomery 4,260 1 Nassau 184,219 37 Niagara 20,077 4 NYC 941,770 313 Oneida 22,677 2 Onondaga 39,101 7 Ontario 7,417 0 Orange 48,458 5 Orleans 3,125 0 Oswego 7,644 1 Otsego 3,473 2 Putnam 10,635 1 Rensselaer 11,253 0 Rockland 47,105 12 Saratoga 15,420 2 Schenectady 13,221 1 Schoharie 1,705 0 Schuyler 1,082 0 Seneca 2,015 0 St. Lawrence 6,672 0 Steuben 6,976 1 Suffolk 201,633 31 Sullivan 6,701 2 Tioga 3,843 0 Tompkins 4,365 0 Ulster 13,939 2 Warren 3,681 1 Washington 3,169 0 Wayne 5,800 0 Westchester 129,962 15 Wyoming 3,597 0 Yates 1,180 0

Tuesday, five New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,998. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 1 Onondaga 1 Rensselaer 1 Rockland 1 Wayne 1

Tuesday, 18,886 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 22,895 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: