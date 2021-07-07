Gov. Cuomo provides Wednesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“Thanks to the dedication of hard working New Yorkers, we continue to make progress every day in defeating the COVID beast once and for all,” Governor Cuomo said. “While we have come a long way, it’s as critical as ever we do everything we can to protect our progress and the best way to do that is to get vaccinated. If you still need to get your shot, I urge you to do so as quickly as possible not only for yourself, but for your fellow New Yorkers as well.”

Wednesday’s data is summarized below:

  • Test Results Reported – 51,237
  • Total Positive – 486
  • Percent Positive – 0.95%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.65%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 354 (+7)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 50
  • Patients in ICU – 77 (-1)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 39 (-1)
  • Total Discharges – 185,195 (+34)
  • Deaths – 5
  • Total Deaths – 42,998
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 21,399,246
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 39,609
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 255,815
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 70.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 64.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 72.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 66.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 58.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 53.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 60.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 54.7%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionSunday, July 4, 2021Monday, July 5, 2021Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Capital Region0.31%0.32%0.26%
Central New York0.69%0.69%0.75%
Finger Lakes0.62%0.66%0.72%
Long Island0.52%0.56%0.67%
Mid-Hudson0.43%0.46%0.50%
Mohawk Valley0.53%0.47%0.53%
New York City0.62%0.63%0.71%
North Country0.68%0.77%0.75%
Southern Tier0.36%0.37%0.37%
Western New York0.48%0.50%0.58%
Statewide0.56%0.58%0.65%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCSunday, July 4, 2021Monday, July 5, 2021Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Bronx0.54%0.56%0.67%
Kings0.58%0.57%0.67%
New York0.53%0.55%0.60%
Queens0.60%0.63%0.71%
Richmond1.40%1.35%1.38%

Tuesday, 486 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,100,417. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,7400
Allegany3,5620
Broome18,6690
Cattaraugus5,7291
Cayuga6,3581
Chautauqua8,9660
Chemung7,7881
Chenango3,5160
Clinton4,8571
Columbia4,0830
Cortland3,9361
Delaware2,3950
Dutchess29,5324
Erie89,74912
Essex1,5981
Franklin2,5640
Fulton4,4331
Genesee5,4420
Greene3,4082
Hamilton3160
Herkimer5,2111
Jefferson6,1920
Lewis2,8270
Livingston4,5400
Madison4,5721
Monroe69,25919
Montgomery4,2601
Nassau184,21937
Niagara20,0774
NYC941,770313
Oneida22,6772
Onondaga39,1017
Ontario7,4170
Orange48,4585
Orleans3,1250
Oswego7,6441
Otsego3,4732
Putnam10,6351
Rensselaer11,2530
Rockland47,10512
Saratoga15,4202
Schenectady13,2211
Schoharie1,7050
Schuyler1,0820
Seneca2,0150
St. Lawrence6,6720
Steuben6,9761
Suffolk201,63331
Sullivan6,7012
Tioga3,8430
Tompkins4,3650
Ulster13,9392
Warren3,6811
Washington3,1690
Wayne5,8000
Westchester129,96215
Wyoming3,5970
Yates1,1800

Tuesday, five New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,998. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Onondaga1
Rensselaer1
Rockland1
Wayne1

Tuesday, 18,886 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 22,895 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hoursCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hours
Capital Region671,431671626,034815
Central New York531,610412498,621772
Finger Lakes681,301539643,122872
Long Island1,533,5972,6471,397,0062,880
Mid-Hudson1,236,2801,8591,120,9732,141
Mohawk Valley262,808210246,246447
New York City5,393,71811,3374,896,12913,152
North Country246,702201225,815252
Southern Tier348,433317326,057424
Western New York738,989693682,0781,140
Statewide11,644,86918,88610,662,08122,895

