Gov. Cuomo provides Wednesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“There’s no doubt that the Delta variant is real – you can see it in the numbers – but we have been through this before and we know how to keep it under control,” Governor Cuomo said. “The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war against COVID, and to get our vaccination rates up even more and protect New Yorkers from the Delta variant we are now requiring all patient-facing health care workers in state hospitals to get vaccinated by Labor Day. All State workers will also be required to get vaccinated, and those who do not will be required to be tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis. It’s smart, it’s fair, it’s in everyone’s interest and it will put us one step closer to defeating this beast once and for all.”



Wednesday’s data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported – 98,944

Total Positive – 2,203

Percent Positive – 2.23%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.04%

Patient Hospitalization – 591 (+6)

Patients Newly Admitted – 111

Patients in ICU – 126 (+8)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 50 (+5)

Total Discharges – 186,488 (+9)

Deaths – 7

Total Deaths – 43,068

Total vaccine doses administered – 22,109,711

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 26,063

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 228,019

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 72.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 66.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 74.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 60.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 55.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 62.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 56.7%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday, July 24, 2021 Sunday, July 25, 2021 Monday, July 26, 2021 Capital Region 2.47% 2.61% 2.86% Central New York 1.50% 1.61% 1.84% Finger Lakes 1.90% 2.06% 2.15% Long Island 2.27% 2.36% 2.42% Mid-Hudson 1.58% 1.74% 1.72% Mohawk Valley 1.24% 1.23% 1.24% New York City 1.84% 1.92% 1.99% North Country 1.42% 1.45% 1.73% Southern Tier 1.26% 1.33% 1.41% Western New York 2.18% 2.25% 2.40% Statewide 1.88% 1.97% 2.04%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Saturday, July 24, 2021 Sunday, July 25, 2021 Monday, July 26, 2021 Bronx 1.71% 1.79% 1.88% Kings 1.97% 2.04% 2.09% New York 1.67% 1.74% 1.81% Queens 1.76% 1.81% 1.88% Richmond 2.50% 2.71% 2.82%

Tuesday, 2,203 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,125,333. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,965 22 Allegany 3,576 0 Broome 18,769 5 Cattaraugus 5,773 6 Cayuga 6,411 8 Chautauqua 9,000 3 Chemung 7,835 1 Chenango 3,538 2 Clinton 4,873 3 Columbia 4,120 2 Cortland 3,961 3 Delaware 2,419 4 Dutchess 29,791 20 Erie 90,415 68 Essex 1,628 3 Franklin 2,573 1 Fulton 4,453 0 Genesee 5,453 0 Greene 3,466 5 Hamilton 318 2 Herkimer 5,246 4 Jefferson 6,247 6 Lewis 2,833 1 Livingston 4,553 0 Madison 4,604 1 Monroe 69,782 43 Montgomery 4,285 4 Nassau 186,556 185 Niagara 20,209 10 NYC 956,350 1,258 Oneida 22,788 3 Onondaga 39,383 35 Ontario 7,494 10 Orange 48,900 45 Orleans 3,142 0 Oswego 7,688 5 Otsego 3,484 2 Putnam 10,712 7 Rensselaer 11,390 20 Rockland 47,409 23 Saratoga 15,651 30 Schenectady 13,327 18 Schoharie 1,725 3 Schuyler 1,089 1 Seneca 2,027 1 St. Lawrence 6,734 3 Steuben 7,005 2 Suffolk 203,634 187 Sullivan 6,752 8 Tioga 3,866 4 Tompkins 4,408 12 Ulster 14,084 10 Warren 3,752 7 Washington 3,194 4 Wayne 5,841 9 Westchester 131,050 82 Wyoming 3,620 2 Yates 1,182 0

Tuesday, seven New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,068. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths New York 1 Oneida 1 Richmond 1 Schenectady 1 Suffolk 2 Westchester 1

Tuesday, 14,263 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 13,075 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: