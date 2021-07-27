Gov. Cuomo: State teams up with five labs to monitor variants

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- An additional five laboratories will help the state identify COVID-19 variants. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the move on Tuesday.

The New York State Department of Health (DOH) is partnering with labs at SUNY Upstate Medical University, Cornell University, the University at Buffalo, the University of Rochester Medical Center, and New York Medical College, made possible by $20 million received from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention program.

“New York is once again leading the way by using every tool at our disposal to beat this virus and expanding monitoring for these emerging variants will help us remain ahead of the pandemic as more New Yorkers become fully vaccinated,” Gov. Cuomo said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the importance of whole-genome sequencing in identifying variants of concern that are continuously monitored by the Wadsworth Center as an integral part of our public health response,” said DOH Commissioner, Dr. Howard Zucker. “We are pleased to announce this new partnership that will expand this surveillance ability statewide and assist in ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response efforts. “

The state said this will help monitor the rise of variants and the continued effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against them. It will also allow them to identify any variants that are a cause for public health concern.