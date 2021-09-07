Gov. Hochul provides Tuesday coronavirus update for NYS

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“We are continuing to watch the numbers and while some metrics continue to be promising, others are moving in the wrong direction,” Gov. Hochul said. “With students back at their schools and colleges and increasingly more people returning to work in-person, it is more critical than ever that we double down on everything we can do to stop the spread of infection. The single best weapon that we have in this fight is the vaccine, which is free, safe and effective. If you still need your shot, please get it as soon as possible so we can all be better protected.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized below: 

  • Test Results Reported – 83,316
  • Total Positive – 3,322
  • Percent Positive – 3.99%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.27%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,356 (+22)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 271
  • Patients in ICU – 507 (-12)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 261 (-2)
  • Total Discharges – 194,682 (+207)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 35
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,787
  • The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC –  55,768
  • This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 24,034,920
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 24,716
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 369,226
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 78.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 70.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 66.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 59.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 68.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 60.7%  

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionSaturday, September 4, 2021Sunday, September 5, 2021Monday, September 6, 2021
Capital Region4.72%4.62%4.62%
Central New York4.70%4.65%4.76%
Finger Lakes4.41%4.46%4.46%
Long Island4.31%4.26%4.26%
Mid-Hudson3.60%3.60%3.62%
Mohawk Valley4.72%4.67%4.78%
New York City2.41%2.37%2.33%
North Country5.11%5.34%5.45%
Southern Tier3.29%3.25%3.24%
Western New York4.23%4.23%4.31%
Statewide3.31%3.28%3.27%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

Borough in NYCSaturday, September 4, 2021Sunday, September 5, 2021Monday, September 6, 2021
Bronx2.84%2.79%2.74%
Kings2.47%2.40%2.38%
New York1.83%1.80%1.69%
Queens2.32%2.31%2.33%
Richmond3.70%3.74%3.69%

Monday, 3,322 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,292,760. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany27,35549
Allegany3,7906
Broome20,56035
Cattaraugus6,32127
Cayuga7,37835
Chautauqua10,01656
Chemung8,46126
Chenango3,9858
Clinton5,20410
Columbia4,42912
Cortland4,48623
Delaware2,75610
Dutchess32,52946
Erie95,853167
Essex1,8246
Franklin3,09017
Fulton5,0019
Genesee5,79610
Greene3,7618
Hamilton38212
Herkimer5,70514
Jefferson6,87216
Lewis3,0196
Livingston4,94513
Madison5,09020
Monroe75,370111
Montgomery4,7874
Nassau200,945225
Niagara21,36638
NYC1,028,6841,060
Oneida24,55665
Onondaga43,42095
Ontario8,11819
Orange52,86280
Orleans3,4023
Oswego8,81934
Otsego3,9247
Putnam11,49714
Rensselaer12,66725
Rockland49,67982
Saratoga17,65044
Schenectady14,70325
Schoharie1,9517
Schuyler1,1846
Seneca2,28111
St. Lawrence7,95651
Steuben7,74726
Suffolk220,096394
Sullivan7,48016
Tioga4,17810
Tompkins5,47118
Ulster15,63341
Warren4,33618
Washington3,57213
Wayne6,47624
Westchester138,299103
Wyoming3,7503
Yates1,2939

Monday, 35 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,787. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx3
Broome1
Chautauqua1
Chemung1
Erie1
Kings3
Livingston1
Manhattan1
Monroe4
Nassau2
Oneida1
Onondaga2
Orange1
Queens3
Rensselaer1
Richmond1
Rockland1
Schenectady1
St. Lawrence2
Suffolk2
Westchester2

Monday, 14,188 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 11,073 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative 
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative 
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region729,791346670,425321
Central New York571,097446530,132329
Finger Lakes738,305430688,883397
Long Island1,776,5652,2641,575,4051,400
Mid-Hudson1,397,4031,3031,238,139922
Mohawk Valley284,303249262,808250
New York City6,261,0547,5725,556,3696,357
North Country263,800157238,49773
Southern Tier378,409362349,433200
Western New York804,6041,059739,775824
Statewide13,205,33114,18811,849,86611,073

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories