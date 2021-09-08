Gov. Hochul provides Wednesday coronavirus update for NYS

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.
“Not a single person wants to relive the memories from last year, which is why we are 100 percent committed to doing everything in our power as we continue our battle with COVID,” Governor Hochul said. “We are watching the numbers like a hawk and while infections and other key metrics are ticking up, we know what it takes to beat back the virus. We need to double down on exercising basic safety measures like wearing our masks, handwashing, social distancing – and we need everyone to get vaccinated. Our vaccination rates are better than they are in most states, but if you are unvaccinated you are still vulnerable. The vaccine works and it’s essential that you complete the vaccine series, and get the booster shot when the time comes.
Wednesday’s data is summarized below:
- Test Results Reported – 103,608
- Total Positive – 3,851
- Percent Positive – 3.72%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.34%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,415 (+59)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 296
- Patients in ICU – 503 (-4)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 265 (+4)
- Total Discharges – 194,905 (+223)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 31
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,819
The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,805
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
- Total vaccine doses administered – 24,074,767
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 39,847
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 346,212
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 78.2%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 70.8%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.9%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 66.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 59.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 68.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 61.0%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Sunday, September 5, 2021
|Monday, September 6, 2021
|Tuesday, September 7, 2021
|Capital Region
|4.62%
|4.62%
|4.46%
|Central New York
|4.65%
|4.76%
|5.02%
|Finger Lakes
|4.46%
|4.46%
|4.63%
|Long Island
|4.26%
|4.26%
|4.40%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.60%
|3.62%
|3.74%
|Mohawk Valley
|4.67%
|4.78%
|5.45%
|New York City
|2.37%
|2.33%
|2.33%
|North Country
|5.34%
|5.45%
|5.64%
|Southern Tier
|3.25%
|3.24%
|3.37%
|Western New York
|4.23%
|4.31%
|4.48%
|Statewide
|3.28%
|3.27%
|3.34%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Sunday, September 5, 2021
|Monday, September 6, 2021
|Tuesday, September 7, 2021
|Bronx
|2.79%
|2.74%
|2.79%
|Kings
|2.40%
|2.38%
|2.38%
|New York
|1.80%
|1.69%
|1.66%
|Queens
|2.31%
|2.33%
|2.34%
|Richmond
|3.74%
|3.69%
|3.77%
Tuesday, 3,851 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,296,611. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|27,400
|45
|Allegany
|3,798
|8
|Broome
|20,618
|58
|Cattaraugus
|6,344
|23
|Cayuga
|7,403
|25
|Chautauqua
|10,051
|35
|Chemung
|8,483
|22
|Chenango
|3,991
|6
|Clinton
|5,214
|10
|Columbia
|4,437
|8
|Cortland
|4,506
|20
|Delaware
|2,771
|15
|Dutchess
|32,597
|68
|Erie
|96,025
|172
|Essex
|1,829
|5
|Franklin
|3,107
|17
|Fulton
|5,019
|18
|Genesee
|5,804
|8
|Greene
|3,771
|10
|Hamilton
|384
|2
|Herkimer
|5,730
|25
|Jefferson
|6,899
|27
|Lewis
|3,025
|6
|Livingston
|4,953
|8
|Madison
|5,116
|26
|Monroe
|75,466
|96
|Montgomery
|4,818
|31
|Nassau
|201,258
|313
|Niagara
|21,396
|30
|NYC
|1,030,080
|1,396
|Oneida
|24,610
|54
|Onondaga
|43,526
|106
|Ontario
|8,140
|22
|Orange
|52,950
|88
|Orleans
|3,407
|5
|Oswego
|8,861
|42
|Otsego
|3,948
|24
|Putnam
|11,516
|19
|Rensselaer
|12,694
|27
|Rockland
|49,735
|56
|Saratoga
|17,692
|42
|Schenectady
|14,726
|23
|Schoharie
|1,963
|12
|Schuyler
|1,191
|7
|Seneca
|2,288
|7
|St. Lawrence
|7,995
|39
|Steuben
|7,784
|37
|Suffolk
|220,533
|437
|Sullivan
|7,501
|21
|Tioga
|4,185
|7
|Tompkins
|5,489
|18
|Ulster
|15,675
|42
|Warren
|4,347
|11
|Washington
|3,590
|18
|Wayne
|6,496
|20
|Westchester
|138,417
|118
|Wyoming
|3,757
|7
|Yates
|1,302
|9
Tuesday, 31 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,819. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|3
|Cayuga
|1
|Chenango
|1
|Cortland
|1
|Essex
|1
|Fulton
|1
|Kings
|6
|Madison
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|1
|Orange
|1
|Queens
|3
|Schenectady
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|2
|Ulster
|1
|Warren
|1
|Washington
|1
|Wayne
|1
Tuesday, 21,411 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 19,678 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|730,712
|921
|671,305
|880
|Central New York
|571,604
|507
|530,557
|425
|Finger Lakes
|739,228
|923
|689,733
|850
|Long Island
|1,780,129
|3,564
|1,578,844
|3,439
|Mid-Hudson
|1,400,008
|2,605
|1,240,722
|2,583
|Mohawk Valley
|284,599
|296
|263,125
|317
|New York City
|6,271,821
|10,767
|5,566,066
|9,697
|North Country
|264,126
|326
|238,720
|223
|Southern Tier
|379,009
|600
|349,915
|482
|Western New York
|805,506
|902
|740,557
|782
|Statewide
|13,226,742
|21,411
|11,869,544
|19,678