Hochul doubles down on healthcare worker vaccine mandate in midst of lawsuit; lawyer reacts

New York Governor Kathy Hochul sits during her swearing in ceremony at the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York on August 24, 2021. – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo handed over the reins of the nation’s fourth most populous state to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat who will become New York’s first ever female governor. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

(WETM) — On Sep. 15, Governor Kathy Hochul reaffirmed her commitment to healthcare worker COVID-19 vaccine mandates after one federal judge and health professionals sued New York State.

Judge David Hurd in Utica issued the order after 17 health professionals, including doctors and nurses, claimed in a lawsuit Monday that their rights were violated with a vaccine mandate that disallowed religious exemptions.

“I believe the mandates are smart,” said Gov. Hochul. “They are one of the reasons we having an increase in the number of people getting vaccine. I have heard from hospitals that they are seeing more of their healthcare workers who are on the fence, taking their time evaluating, and so we are having the effect we want.”

Judge Hurd and the health professionals cited violations of the U.S. Constitution, along with the New York State Human Rights Law and New York City Human Rights Law, because the state Department of Health regulation requiring workers to get the vaccine provided no exemption for “sincere religious beliefs that compel the refusal of such vaccination.”

However, Gov. Hochul said she intentionally left religious exemptions out of the mandate.

“This is my personal opinion because I’m going to be defending this in court,” said Gov. Hochul. “I’m not aware of a sanction [or] religious exemption from any organized religion. In fact, they’re encouraging the opposite. They’re encouraging their members. Everybody from the Pope on down is encouraging people to get vaccinated.”

Rick Ostrove, an attorney with Leeds Brown Law, P.C., said the lawsuit has merit to the extent that there’s not a religious exemption allowance. However, the lawsuit doesn’t have merit beyond that.

“The state is required to allow for genuinely held religious exemptions,” said Ostrove. “This law does not have that. So, it’s got to allow for that, but then the employer or the state has the right to evaluate the request. You don’t just get a religious exemption because you claim a religious exemption. It has to be a genuinely held religious belief.”

Ostrove thinks employees and healthcare workers are going to find it difficult to be granted an exemption.

“I think people who are relying on a successful lawsuit, as opposed to getting the vaccine, are going to find themselves on the short end of the stick in most cases,” said Ostrove.

Gov. Hochul said the patient’s health and safety is most important.

“A patient [should] not have to worry when they go in there for healthcare that they’re going to contract a virus from one of the people who are supposed to protect their health,” said Gov. Hochul.