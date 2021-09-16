New Mask Mandates: What child care facilities and parents think about kids ages 2 and older wearing masks

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Wednesday, governor Kathy Hochul announced face coverings are required at state regulated child care facilities for children ages two and up, all staff and visitors.

The Executive Director for Creative Environment Day School in Fayetteville says there are several issues with this especially because of the age.

“I think we’re going to spend a lot of time fighting that issue,” said Ashley Karkowski. “For a 20-minute grocery run, or to the store with mom and dad is fine, but we can’t even get adults to wear them (masks) for eight hours a day.”

Allison Perry has a four year old daughter who goes to Creative Environment Day School who says the problem for her, isn’t keeping it on.

“I’m 100% confident she can get through her day with a mask.” She’s more concerned with the learning.

“How difficult it will be for her and her teachers to communicate and when they’re trying to articulate and to learn speak, and to learn the alphabet, and learn their consonants, and other educational and developmental things especially with language and emotion.”

Karkowski says enforcing this rule will be difficult for some of the kids. “I think the age is a little much, I think five and up would be reasonable, but for three year olds who are learning to keep their socks on, to ask them to keep a mask over their nose and mouth, it’s not safe it’s not healthy for them.”

Perry hopes everyone can find a happy medium. “I just hope everybody kind of gets on the same page and figures this out and everybody stays safe and healthy the best they can.”