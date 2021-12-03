New York State COVID update: December 3

by: Richard Roman

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul has updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19. Five cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed by the DOH.

The Governor has said there is no cause for alarm, as we knew this variant was coming and we should expect to see more cases. DOH reminds New Yorkers to get vaccines and boosters while continuing to wear masks and social distancing.

Friday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 230,961
  • Total Positive – 11,242
  • Percent Positive – 4.87%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.85%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,107 (+14)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 437
  • Patients in ICU – 595 (+4)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 309 (-5)
  • Total Discharges – 216,609 (+391)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 49
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,673

The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 60,354

The daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 30,164,634
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 159,560
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 668,526
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 91.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 78.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.7%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

RegionTuesday, November 30, 2021Wednesday, December 1, 2021Thursday, December 2, 2021
Capital Region52.9655.7460.31
Central New York45.5249.6756.08
Finger Lakes58.9661.5366.75
Long Island38.1641.6347.44
Mid-Hudson27.7529.8733.17
Mohawk Valley61.0864.1770.77
New York City17.4118.6620.42
North Country59.0662.5368.40
Southern Tier53.3056.7163.26
Western New York67.5468.8873.06
Statewide33.9836.1139.73

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionTuesday, November 30, 2021Wednesday, December 1, 2021Thursday, December 2, 2021
Capital Region8.13%8.15%8.17%
Central New York7.54%8.12%8.41%
Finger Lakes10.46%10.69%10.89%
Long Island5.17%5.50%5.83%
Mid-Hudson3.73%3.98%4.26%
Mohawk Valley9.20%8.90%9.31%
New York City1.94%2.10%2.23%
North Country9.54%9.36%9.67%
Southern Tier6.30%6.49%6.77%
Western New York10.60%10.92%11.32%
Statewide4.37%4.61%4.85%


Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCTuesday, November 30, 2021Wednesday, December 1, 2021Thursday, December 2, 2021
Bronx1.89%2.02%2.15%
Kings1.70%1.89%1.97%
New York1.46%1.61%1.67%
Queens2.59%2.70%2.94%
Richmond3.33%3.45%3.71%


As of Thursday, December 3, 11,242 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,734,874. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany34,983219
Allegany6,14666
Broome28,730181
Cattaraugus10,25478
Cayuga9,90252
Chautauqua15,410163
Chemung13,09591
Chenango5,67951
Clinton8,27961
Columbia5,84260
Cortland6,16430
Delaware4,57671
Dutchess38,356138
Erie127,410799
Essex3,05924
Franklin5,57854
Fulton7,99758
Genesee8,86974
Greene5,05857
Hamilton5256
Herkimer8,55780
Jefferson11,65790
Lewis4,29838
Livingston7,40275
Madison7,56359
Monroe99,510574
Montgomery7,35366
Nassau228,510856
Niagara29,420202
NYC1,139,9422,389
Oneida33,796190
Onondaga60,557443
Ontario11,974108
Orange62,994317
Orleans5,67659
Oswego14,513104
Otsego5,53367
Putnam13,29041
Rensselaer17,811178
Rockland55,844114
Saratoga25,383216
Schenectady19,693124
Schoharie2,79448
Schuyler1,98912
Seneca3,36049
St. Lawrence13,212140
Steuben12,858145
Suffolk258,5101,102
Sullivan9,83074
Tioga6,51762
Tompkins7,55756
Ulster19,396136
Warren7,55971
Washington6,91372
Wayne10,563115
Westchester149,124359
Wyoming5,46360
Yates2,04118


As of Thursday, December 3,, 49 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,673. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

New Deaths by 
County of Residence 
Albany1
Broome1
Cattaraugus1
Cayuga1
Erie10
Genesee1
Herkimer2
Kings3
Montgomery1
Niagara2
Oneida1
Onondaga4
Ontario2
Orange1
Oswego3
Queens4
Rensselaer2
Richmond1
Schenectady2
Seneca1
St. Lawrence2
Suffolk1
Tioga1
Westchester1

As of Thursday, November 3, 28,274 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 27,808 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:


People with at least one vaccine dose		People with complete vaccine series  
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region802,7211,479721,8821,701
Central New York617,652766563,848921
Finger Lakes818,0661,421747,1651,590
Long Island2,018,3563,6311,790,2343,441
Mid-Hudson1,572,7813,0861,373,5992,719
Mohawk Valley310,315444285,144570
New York City7,237,24915,3036,435,25314,370
North Country288,325402257,093354
Southern Tier415,772427378,727545
Western New York898,5941,315812,3881,597
Statewide14,979,83128,27413,365,33327,808

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. Preference to a scheduled appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. You may also contact your local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or by visiting vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near you.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.

Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

