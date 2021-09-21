North Country COVID-19 rate remains highest in New York

NEW YORK (WETM) – The governor’s office Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“The way out of this pandemic is to get as many New Yorkers vaccinated as possible, and New York continues to take steps to put more shots in arms,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “We’re launching new mask requirements and pop-up sites to help children and their families stay healthy, especially in under-vaccinated communities. Getting your shot is safe, free and effective, and it’s the best tool we have to defeat this pandemic for good, so don’t delay and get your shot immediately.”



Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 143,765

Total Positive – 5,242

Percent Positive – 3.65%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.98%

Patient Hospitalization – 2,402 (+69)

Patients Newly Admitted – 266

Patients in ICU – 547 (-10)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 325 (-2)

Total Discharges – 198,353 (+188)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 41

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,238

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,309

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 24,745,580

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 39,453

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 358,037

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 80.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 72.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 67.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 61.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 70.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 62.7%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday, September 18, 2021 Sunday, September 19, 2021 Monday, September 20, 2021 Capital Region 3.99% 3.91% 4.01% Central New York 4.84% 4.73% 4.99% Finger Lakes 4.95% 4.87% 4.84% Long Island 3.85% 3.84% 3.80% Mid-Hudson 3.07% 3.07% 3.09% Mohawk Valley 4.27% 4.61% 5.08% New York City 2.00% 1.97% 1.95% North Country 5.93% 5.83% 5.91% Southern Tier 3.41% 3.42% 3.45% Western New York 4.89% 4.71% 4.85% Statewide 2.99% 2.95% 2.98%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Saturday, September 18, 2021 Sunday, September 19, 2021 Monday, September 20, 2021 Bronx 1.94% 1.88% 1.88% Kings 2.18% 2.16% 2.12% New York 1.55% 1.52% 1.52% Queens 2.16% 2.11% 2.08% Richmond 2.59% 2.53% 2.49%

Yesterday, 5,242 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,363,842. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 28,365 86 Allegany 4,000 14 Broome 21,664 58 Cattaraugus 6,710 28 Cayuga 7,907 61 Chautauqua 10,909 94 Chemung 9,021 30 Chenango 4,168 12 Clinton 5,655 40 Columbia 4,632 19 Cortland 4,811 17 Delaware 3,056 13 Dutchess 33,716 83 Erie 98,871 243 Essex 1,934 2 Franklin 3,512 37 Fulton 5,298 51 Genesee 6,045 17 Greene 3,938 14 Hamilton 407 0 Herkimer 5,989 17 Jefferson 7,442 52 Lewis 3,177 13 Livingston 5,163 11 Madison 5,386 30 Monroe 77,896 193 Montgomery 5,076 44 Nassau 206,372 401 Niagara 22,094 63 NYC 1,053,268 1,631 Oneida 25,714 125 Onondaga 45,732 211 Ontario 8,507 21 Orange 54,422 97 Orleans 3,611 8 Oswego 9,588 47 Otsego 4,162 17 Putnam 11,808 29 Rensselaer 13,276 67 Rockland 50,818 102 Saratoga 18,388 46 Schenectady 15,251 52 Schoharie 2,072 7 Schuyler 1,277 5 Seneca 2,467 10 St. Lawrence 8,864 33 Steuben 8,342 33 Suffolk 227,181 607 Sullivan 7,787 14 Tioga 4,385 9 Tompkins 5,926 25 Ulster 16,310 36 Warren 4,684 27 Washington 3,926 41 Wayne 6,939 35 Westchester 140,626 145 Wyoming 3,901 10 Yates 1,396 9

Yesterday, 41 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,238. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 2 Chautauqua 1 Columbia 1 Cortland 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 1 Genesee 2 Herkimer 1 Kings 6 Manhattan 1 Nassau 7 Oneida 2 Onondaga 2 Orange 1 Putnam 1 Queens 3 Saratoga 1 Schenectady 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 4 Wayne 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

