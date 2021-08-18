North Country COVID infection rate rises to 4.4%

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The governor’s office Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.

Health officials say based on data entered into the online GISAID sequence repository, approximately 95% of recent positives in New York State are linked to the Delta variant for samples collected between August 1 and August 14, 2021.

“New Yorkers worked tirelessly to prevent the spread of the COVID virus in their communities and we cannot afford to take any steps backward,” Governor Cuomo said. “The vaccine has repeatedly been proven effective against the virus and with the ongoing spread of the Delta variant, it is crucial that you get vaccinated if you haven’t already. It’s free, it’s available and it’s effective.”



Wednesday’s data is summarized below:

· Test Results Reported – 156,128

· Total Positive – 4,737

· Percent Positive – 3.03%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.16%

· Patient Hospitalization – 1,888 (+75)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 322

· Patients in ICU – 381 (+12)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 157 (+9)

· Total Discharges – 189,602 (+242)

· Deaths – 20

· Total Deaths – 43,299

· Total vaccine doses administered – 23,020,994

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 52,233

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 318,446

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 74.9%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 68.4%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.8%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.1%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 63.0%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 57.1%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 65.5%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 58.5%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Sunday, August 15, 2021 Monday, August 16, 2021 Tuesday, August 17, 2021 Capital Region 4.58% 4.55% 4.61% Central New York 4.67% 4.76% 4.71% Finger Lakes 4.25% 4.20% 4.14% Long Island 3.84% 3.90% 3.94% Mid-Hudson 3.16% 3.25% 3.25% Mohawk Valley 3.77% 3.67% 3.48% New York City 2.58% 2.60% 2.62% North Country 4.23% 4.18% 4.40% Southern Tier 3.72% 3.75% 3.91% Western New York 3.30% 3.27% 3.37% Statewide 3.09% 3.13% 3.16%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Sunday, August 15, 2021 Monday, August 16, 2021 Tuesday, August 17, 2021 Bronx 3.08% 3.07% 2.98% Kings 2.51% 2.53% 2.67% New York 2.02% 2.07% 2.08% Queens 2.74% 2.79% 2.74% Richmond 3.67% 3.61% 3.46%

Tuesday, 4,737 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,200,640. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 25,965 62 Allegany 3,633 3 Broome 19,365 43 Cattaraugus 5,912 10 Cayuga 6,745 34 Chautauqua 9,239 23 Chemung 8,023 15 Chenango 3,726 13 Clinton 4,955 2 Columbia 4,231 12 Cortland 4,118 17 Delaware 2,569 7 Dutchess 31,001 72 Erie 92,555 131 Essex 1,706 5 Franklin 2,687 17 Fulton 4,595 8 Genesee 5,550 13 Greene 3,564 3 Hamilton 338 3 Herkimer 5,399 7 Jefferson 6,421 16 Lewis 2,916 5 Livingston 4,635 5 Madison 4,741 12 Monroe 72,039 135 Montgomery 4,442 14 Nassau 193,324 385 Niagara 20,641 28 NYC 993,052 2,079 Oneida 23,380 44 Onondaga 40,912 105 Ontario 7,711 19 Orange 50,725 124 Orleans 3,225 4 Oswego 8,033 22 Otsego 3,664 13 Putnam 11,055 21 Rensselaer 11,926 38 Rockland 48,497 45 Saratoga 16,516 45 Schenectady 13,943 43 Schoharie 1,816 2 Schuyler 1,105 2 Seneca 2,096 8 St. Lawrence 7,053 38 Steuben 7,149 19 Suffolk 210,420 528 Sullivan 7,064 24 Tioga 3,990 9 Tompkins 4,697 36 Ulster 14,683 73 Warren 4,010 33 Washington 3,342 15 Wayne 6,075 8 Westchester 134,590 234 Wyoming 3,660 5 Yates 1,216 1

Tuesday, 20 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,299. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Bronx 1 Dutchess 2 Kings 1 Manhattan 2 Nassau 1 Orange 1 Queens 2 Richmond 1 Rockland 1 Schenectady 1 Suffolk 4 Tompkins 1 Ulster 1 Warren 1

Tuesday, 32,651 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 21,955 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: