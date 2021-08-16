North Country COVID positivity rate breaks 4% on Sunday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The governor’s office Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.

“We continue to fight COVID-19 across the state each and every day, but vaccinations are the key to our success and more New Yorkers need to get their shots,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ve maintained vaccination sites conveniently located throughout New York State, and residents can make appointments or simply walk in to get their shots. I implore anyone who is eligible and hasn’t yet taken the vaccine to do so right away—it’s a safe step we can all take to protect our families, friends and all New Yorkers.”

Monday’s data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported – 99,005

Total Positive – 3,575

Percent Positive – 3.61%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.09%

Patient Hospitalization – 1,722 (+72)

Patients Newly Admitted – 217

Patients in ICU – 362 (+7)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 134 (-4)

Total Discharges – 189,188 (+162)

Deaths – 11

Total Deaths – 43,259

Total vaccine doses administered – 22,932,286

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 32,309

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 309,258

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 74.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 68.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 69.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 62.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 56.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 65.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 58.4%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Friday, August 13, 2021 Saturday, August 14, 2021 Sunday, August 15, 2021 Capital Region 4.47% 4.52% 4.58% Central New York 4.34% 4.49% 4.67% Finger Lakes 4.13% 4.07% 4.25% Long Island 3.69% 3.69% 3.84% Mid-Hudson 3.18% 3.25% 3.16% Mohawk Valley 3.97% 3.79% 3.77% New York City 2.64% 2.60% 2.58% North Country 3.80% 3.88% 4.23% Southern Tier 3.82% 3.65% 3.72% Western New York 3.22% 3.24% 3.30% Statewide 3.09% 3.06% 3.09%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Friday, August 13, 2021 Saturday, August 14, 2021 Sunday, August 15, 2021 Bronx 3.04% 3.12% 3.08% Kings 2.60% 2.57% 2.51% New York 2.10% 2.01% 2.02% Queens 2.75% 2.74% 2.74% Richmond 3.72% 3.71% 3.67%

Sunday, 3,575 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,192,336. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 25,847 39 Allegany 3,627 5 Broome 19,285 31 Cattaraugus 5,897 4 Cayuga 6,672 26 Chautauqua 9,208 10 Chemung 7,996 9 Chenango 3,705 11 Clinton 4,952 4 Columbia 4,211 7 Cortland 4,091 12 Delaware 2,560 7 Dutchess 30,866 60 Erie 92,300 96 Essex 1,695 10 Franklin 2,663 10 Fulton 4,576 5 Genesee 5,528 8 Greene 3,553 6 Hamilton 335 0 Herkimer 5,388 6 Jefferson 6,395 13 Lewis 2,910 4 Livingston 4,625 8 Madison 4,722 7 Monroe 71,759 142 Montgomery 4,416 7 Nassau 192,601 347 Niagara 20,594 19 NYC 989,451 1,506 Oneida 23,296 29 Onondaga 40,711 90 Ontario 7,684 22 Orange 50,506 70 Orleans 3,217 4 Oswego 7,994 17 Otsego 3,637 5 Putnam 11,003 10 Rensselaer 11,859 31 Rockland 48,385 30 Saratoga 16,437 29 Schenectady 13,870 44 Schoharie 1,812 3 Schuyler 1,101 1 Seneca 2,086 2 St. Lawrence 6,994 30 Steuben 7,123 15 Suffolk 209,612 476 Sullivan 7,021 20 Tioga 3,974 6 Tompkins 4,656 12 Ulster 14,572 20 Warren 3,966 14 Washington 3,317 5 Wayne 6,042 19 Westchester 134,167 146 Wyoming 3,652 1 Yates 1,214 5

Sunday, 11 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,259. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Chemung 1 Erie 1 Kings 1 Manhattan 1 Nassau 1 Orange 1 Oswego 1 Queens 3 Westchester 1

Sunday, 19,773 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 13,394 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: