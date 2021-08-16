North Country COVID positivity rate exceeds 3.8%

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Office of the Governor released Saturday’s COVID numbers on Sunday afternoon. Healthy officials county 41,823 doses of the vaccine administered in the past day, even as 18 New Yorkers lost their battles with the virus.
“COVID-19 continues to pose a threat to New Yorkers across the state, and getting shots in arms is the only way to defeat this pandemic for good and move into the future,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a written statement. “Millions of New Yorkers who’ve taken the vaccine are a testament to its safety and efficacy, and if you haven’t received your shot yet, I urge you to do so right away. Convenient sites are open across the state for walk-ins or appointments, and vaccines are available to all eligible New Yorkers.”
Check out the summary of statewide COVID data :
- Test Results Reported – 154,566
- Total Positive – 4,479
- Percent Positive – 2.90%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.06%
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,650 (-4)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 273
- Patients in ICU – 355 (+8)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 138 (+6)
- Total Discharges – 189,026 (+278)
- Deaths – 18
- Total Deaths – 43,248
- Total vaccine doses administered – 22,899,977
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 41,823
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 308,511
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 74.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 68.2%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 69.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 62.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 56.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 65.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 58.3%
Take a look at each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results from the last three days:
|Thursday, August 12
|Friday, August 13
|Saturday, August 14
|Capital Region
|4.51%
|4.47%
|4.52%
|Central New York
|4.19%
|4.34%
|4.49%
|Finger Lakes
|4.25%
|4.13%
|4.07%
|Long Island
|3.75%
|3.69%
|3.69%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.10%
|3.18%
|3.25%
|Mohawk Valley
|3.90%
|3.97%
|3.79%
|New York City
|2.65%
|2.64%
|2.60%
|North Country
|3.58%
|3.80%
|3.88%
|Southern Tier
|3.78%
|3.82%
|3.65%
|Western New York
|3.40%
|3.22%
|3.24%
|Statewide
|3.10%
|3.09%
|3.06%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Thursday, August 12
|Friday, August 13
|Saturday, August 14
|Bronx
|2.97%
|3.04%
|3.12%
|Kings
|2.59%
|2.60%
|2.57%
|New York
|2.13%
|2.10%
|2.01%
|Queens
|2.77%
|2.75%
|2.74%
|Richmond
|3.66%
|3.72%
|3.71%
On Saturday, 4,479 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,188,761:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|25,808
|67
|Allegany
|3,622
|1
|Broome
|19,254
|28
|Cattaraugus
|5,893
|8
|Cayuga
|6,646
|30
|Chautauqua
|9,198
|21
|Chemung
|7,987
|2
|Chenango
|3,694
|10
|Clinton
|4,948
|4
|Columbia
|4,204
|7
|Cortland
|4,079
|13
|Delaware
|2,553
|11
|Dutchess
|30,806
|93
|Erie
|92,204
|128
|Essex
|1,685
|6
|Franklin
|2,653
|9
|Fulton
|4,571
|8
|Genesee
|5,520
|7
|Greene
|3,547
|4
|Hamilton
|335
|0
|Herkimer
|5,382
|6
|Jefferson
|6,382
|7
|Lewis
|2,906
|4
|Livingston
|4,617
|10
|Madison
|4,715
|11
|Monroe
|71,617
|141
|Montgomery
|4,409
|12
|Nassau
|192,254
|379
|Niagara
|20,575
|23
|NYC
|987,945
|2,258
|Oneida
|23,267
|26
|Onondaga
|40,621
|101
|Ontario
|7,662
|13
|Orange
|50,436
|102
|Orleans
|3,213
|2
|Oswego
|7,977
|20
|Otsego
|3,632
|15
|Putnam
|10,993
|18
|Rensselaer
|11,828
|35
|Rockland
|48,355
|53
|Saratoga
|16,408
|49
|Schenectady
|13,826
|32
|Schoharie
|1,809
|3
|Schuyler
|1,100
|2
|Seneca
|2,084
|2
|St. Lawrence
|6,964
|20
|Steuben
|7,108
|12
|Suffolk
|209,136
|340
|Sullivan
|7,001
|12
|Tioga
|3,968
|2
|Tompkins
|4,644
|16
|Ulster
|14,552
|46
|Warren
|3,952
|17
|Washington
|3,312
|6
|Wayne
|6,023
|14
|Westchester
|134,021
|208
|Wyoming
|3,651
|2
|Yates
|1,209
|3
The state death toll is bringing the total to 43,248:
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|1
|Dutchess
|3
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|3
|Manhattan
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Nassau
|2
|Putnam
|1
|Queens
|3
|Saratoga
|1
|Warren
|1
Yesterday, 26,040 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 17,116 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|Residents with at least one vaccine dose
|Increase over past day
|Fully vaccinated residents
|Increase over past 2day
|Capital Region
|704,404
|897
|651,963
|625
|Central New York
|553,722
|486
|517,565
|390
|Finger Lakes
|713,348
|928
|670,256
|673
|Long Island
|1,670,935
|5,149
|1,497,800
|3,230
|Mid-Hudson
|1,327,661
|2,783
|1,188,466
|1,898
|Mohawk Valley
|275,281
|317
|255,741
|218
|New York City
|5,890,155
|13,891
|5,272,411
|8,882
|North Country
|255,893
|224
|233,346
|114
|Southern Tier
|366,116
|512
|340,873
|389
|Western New York
|777,238
|853
|719,138
|697
|Statewide
|12,534,753
|26,040
|11,347,559
|17,116