MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A case of the coronavirus has been confirmed at a nursing home in Massena.

The North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center announced on its Facebook Tuesday that a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the Center’s Administrator Dan Brencher, the staff member was fully vaccinated, and the case was confirmed during testing surveillance.

Brencher said that the Center is mitigating the spread through strict infection control protocols, however, at this time, all-person visitation will continue.

This was the first COVID-19 case confirmed at the North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center since late October 2021.

The North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center also confirmed that it will provide updates on this case, or any potential new cases as information is presented.