NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio extended the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate to include all municipal workers on Monday.

Most city workers will need to get vaccinated by Sept. 13 or face mandatory weekly COVID testing, according to de Blasio.

“It means all city agencies,” the mayor said, “September is when the rubber hits the road and this is when we have to make the difference.”

The mandate comes as concerns over the delta variant, which has become the dominant strain of the virus, continue to grow.

“The delta variant is deadly and this city is taking it seriously,” de Blasio tweeted Monday morning.

“Public employees should not be coming to work if there’s a danger that they will spread a deathly disease to the worker at the next desk or the public that they deal with,” New York Assemblyman Richard Gottfried said.

Last week, the mayor announced all employees at city-run hospitals and health clinics would either need to get vaccinated or have mandatory weekly testing beginning Aug. 2.

Additionally, de Blasio said 45,000 city government employees who work in congregate and residential settings will need to be vaccinated or begin weekly testing on Aug. 16.

The rest of the city’s workforce will have until the Sept. 13 deadline, according to the mayor.

The city will also double up its efforts to enforce mandatory mask wearing among unvaccinated municipal workers beginning Aug. 2.

“If you’re a city employee and you’re unvaccinated, you must wear a mask indoors at work,” the mayor said. If they’re unmasked, “they will be removed from the workplace,” he added.

Commissioner at NYC’s Office of Labor Relations Renee Campion said they will continue to have conversations with union representatives, but those who refuse getting vaccinated or weekly testing cannot go to work and will not be paid.

As of Monday morning, 71% of New York City adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine. About 9.8 million doses have been administered, according to the mayor.

The mayor also criticized those who are spreading disinformation about the vaccine.

The city has called on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to deplatform the “Disinformation Dozen.”

“We have to stop it,” the mayor said. “Kick them off your sites right now. Completely. Immediately.”