Oneida County COVID-19 update for October 2nd-3rd

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Oct. 3.

  • 278* new positive cases, 26,861 total. *(includes 10/1-10/3)
    • 10/1: 103
    • 10/2: 102
    • 10/3: 73
  • 992 active positive cases.
  • 4.6% positivity rate.
  • 1* new COVID-19-related death, 476 total. *(includes 10/1-10/3)
    • 10/1: 0
    • 10/2: 0
    • 10/3: 1
  • 1,763 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
  • 53 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 38 unvaccinated/15 vaccinated
    • 33 at MVHS.
    • 11 at Rome Health.
    • 9 out of county.
      • 13 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
        • 12 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
      • 7 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
        • 7 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
  • Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
    • 12-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 20-29 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 30-39 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 40-49 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 50-59 years-old: 6 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
    • 60-69 years-old: 8 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
    • 70-79 years-old: 12 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated
    • 80-89 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories