Oneida County COVID-19 update for October 5th

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Oct. 4.
- 98 new positive cases, 26,957 total.
- 996 active positive cases.
- 4.2% positivity rate.
- No new COVID-19-related deaths, 476 total.
- 1,496 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
- 60 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 48 unvaccinated/12 vaccinated
- 38 at MVHS
- 10 at Rome Health
- 12 out of county
- 14 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.
- 13 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 8 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
- 8 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
- 12-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 20-29 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 30-39 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 40-49 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 50-59 years-old: 7 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 60-69 years-old: 13 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
- 70-79 years-old: 13 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
- 80-89 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated
- 90-99 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.