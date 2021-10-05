Oneida County COVID-19 update for October 5th

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Oct. 4.

  • 98 new positive cases, 26,957 total.
  • 996 active positive cases.
  • 4.2% positivity rate.
  • No new COVID-19-related deaths, 476 total.
  • 1,496 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
  • 60 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 48 unvaccinated/12 vaccinated
    • 38 at MVHS
    • 10 at Rome Health
    • 12 out of county
      • 14 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.
        • 13 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
      • 8 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
        • 8 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
  • Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
  • 12-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
  • 20-29 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
  • 30-39 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
  • 40-49 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
  • 50-59 years-old: 7 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
  • 60-69 years-old: 13 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
  • 70-79 years-old: 13 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
  • 80-89 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated
  • 90-99 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.

