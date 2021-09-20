Oneida County COVID-19 update for September 17th-19th

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Sept. 19.
- 258* new positive cases, 25,400 total. *(includes 9/17-9/19)
- 9/17: 118
- 9/18: 82
- 9/19: 58
- 916 active positive cases.
- 3.8% positivity rate.
- 7* new COVID-19-related deaths, 460 total. *(includes 9/17-9/19)
- 9/17: 2
- 9/18: 3
- 9/19: 2
- 1,709 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
- 48 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 28 unvaccinated/20 vaccinated
- 32 at MVHS.
- 5 at Rome Health.
- 11 out of county.
- 14 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
- 10 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
- 8 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
- 6 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
- Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
- 20-29 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 30-39 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 40-49 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 50-59 years-old: 9 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 60-69 years-old: 7 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated
- 70-79 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
- 80-89 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/8 vaccinated
- 90-99 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.