Oneida County COVID-19 update for September 17th-19th

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Sept. 19.

  • 258* new positive cases, 25,400 total. *(includes 9/17-9/19)
    • 9/17: 118
    • 9/18: 82
    • 9/19: 58
  • 916 active positive cases.
  • 3.8% positivity rate.
  • 7* new COVID-19-related deaths, 460 total. *(includes 9/17-9/19)
    • 9/17: 2
    • 9/18: 3
    • 9/19: 2
  • 1,709 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
  • 48 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 28 unvaccinated/20 vaccinated
    • 32 at MVHS.
    • 5 at Rome Health.
    • 11 out of county.
      • 14 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
        • 10 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
      • 8 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
        • 6 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
  • Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
    • 20-29 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 30-39 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
    • 40-49 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 50-59 years-old: 9 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
    • 60-69 years-old: 7 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated
    • 70-79 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
    • 80-89 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/8 vaccinated
    • 90-99 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.

