Oneida County COVID-19 update for September 23

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Sept. 23.
- 157 new positive cases, 25,884 total.
- 1,102 active positive cases.
- 4.6% positivity rate.
- 2 new COVID-19-related deaths, 465 total.
- 2,060 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
- 60 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 41 unvaccinated/19 vaccinated.
- 38 at MVHS
- 10 at Rome Health
- 12 out of county
- 18 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.
- 15 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
- 6 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
- 6 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 18 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.
- Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
- 20-29 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 30-39 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 40-49 years-old: 6 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 50-59 years-old: 7 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
- 60-69 years-old: 12 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated
- 70-79 years-old: 6 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
- 80-89 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/8 vaccinated
- 90-99 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.