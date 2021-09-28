Oneida County offering COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. announced today that COVID-19 booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be available to eligible residents beginning this week.

“While we still continue the push to get our county residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19, we must now also make sure that at-risk residents who have been vaccinated already remain protected through booster doses,” Picente said. “Several groups are now eligible to receive these boosters and county government will be administering doses beginning this week.”

Oneida County residents are eligible for a COVID-19 booster vaccine if they received their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine more than six months ago AND fit in at least one of the following categories:

Should receive booster dose: 65 years or older. Resident of a long-term care facility. 50-64 years-old and are at high risk of severe COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions*.

receive booster dose: May receive booster dose: 18-49 years-old and at high risk of severe COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions*. (Should be based on an assessment of individual benefits and risks and consultation with medical provider). 18-64 years-old whose job puts them at high risk for COVID-19.

receive booster dose:

The first county-operated COVID-19 Booster Vaccination PODs will take place:

Sept. 30, 2021 at Griffiss International Airport in Rome . To make an appointment: https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=CCFBEDE4B34E0358E0530A6C7C16672E.

. To make an appointment: https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=CCFBEDE4B34E0358E0530A6C7C16672E. Oct. 1, 2021 at Mohawk Valley Community College Jorgensen Center in Utica. To make an appointment: https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=CCFBECC501720192E0530A6C7C161C14.

At this time, individuals must have received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for their initial vaccine series at least six months ago to be eligible. Individuals who received the Moderna or Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine are not currently eligible, but may be in the near future.

Eligible county residents must bring a valid COVID-19 vaccine card or Excelsior Pass with proof of previous Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Those who do not have either forms of vaccination proof should contact the Oneida County Health Department at 315-798-5431 before their appointment.

*For a full list of criteria and medical conditions that qualify for a booster, please visit www.ocgov.net or https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/booster-doses.