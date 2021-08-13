Oneida County vaccine incentive program

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) — The Oneida County Board of Legislators voted earlier this week to push ahead with the “boost” incentive program that County Executive Anthony Picente proposed in his state of the county address.

Picente’s “Boost Oneida County” initiative is an app-based program that provides cash incentives for vaccines. the money can be spent only at local small businesses.

“It allows us first off working with local businesses all types of local businesses, retail, restaurants, etc in a contract with them, then incentivize for people to get the vaccine,” Picente explained.

Residents will get $100 through the Prizeout app that they can use at specifically designated local businesses throughout the county.

“It gives them money to spend and our local businesses,” Picente said. “First of all, most importantly it gets them the vaccine, let’s get people vaccinated and then it gives them money to spend but that money can only be spent, its not money in hand in their pockets, it’s money that gets connected to a local business of their choice.”

Picente hopes to have a list of businesses in the next few weeks and set up pods to get people vaccinated. He also notes that the timing of the rollout for his boost program is perfect now that the Delta variant is causing a rise in cases, and Oneida County is at a substantial level of transmission status.

“What we’re seeing is the result of so many people not vaccinated,” Picente said. “It just clearly is that so the hope is that now the added benefit and pressure if you will of saying to people ‘look the numbers are high because these are unvaccinated people,’ the breakthrough cases are caused by unvaccinated people the more we get vaccinated the more we do away with restrictions and mask orders.”