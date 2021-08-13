Otsego County COVID-19 Levels Rise

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) — Otsego County is currently at a substantial level of community transmission…and is on the verge of becoming high level of community transmission.

We spoke with Otsego County Public Health Director Heidi Bond about the rising transmission levels. Otsego County is at 95.8 cases, with the 19 cases reported today, we will likely be at a high level of transmission soon. This week, there have been several cases of individuals having a repeat COVID-19 infection due to people thinking that if they had the virus in the spring that they will have immunity, but bond tells us that is not the case. The rise in covid-19 levels is especially troubling as students head back to school.

“I’ve been working closely with our school districts in Otsego county and really reinforcing the need to follow the CDC guidance and keep masks on our kids to protect them. You know they’re a big population who cannot be vaccinated so we need to protect them the best way we can. So, really trying to just push the message that universal mask wearing indoors is the safest for our kids in school,” Bond said.

To protect yourself from the rising covid-19 rates bond tells us that it is important to get vaccinated and wear a mask in public.