Patient from NYC dies from COVID-19 at Cayuga Medical Center

(WETM) – A COVID-19 patient from New York City has died at Cayuga Medical Center after being transferred earlier this week, according to the hospital.

The hospital did not provide any information regarding the patient’s age or gender.

“It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of a patient at Cayuga Medical Center due to COVID-19. Our team has trained extensively for treating patients with the virus. N.Y. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that upstate hospitals would be receiving patients from New York City. Earlier this week, we received a compassionate transfer of two patients from New York City. Unfortunately, one of those patients passed away this morning. Our hearts go out to the patient’s family during this difficult time. We would also like to recognize the dedication of our Cayuga Health team that continue to treat COVID-19 patients locally and in New York City. They remain well prepared and committed to their calling and commitment of treating all patients, no matter what the diagnosis.” Dr. Martin Stallone, CEO Cayuga Health System

