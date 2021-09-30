Queensbury BINGO attendees warned to watch for COVID symptoms

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services sent out an advisory late Wednesday, advising anyone who attended a recent BINGO event in Queensbury to keep an eye on themselves for any COVID-19 symptoms.

An attendee at a BINGO night at VFW Post 6196 in Queensbury on Tuesday, Sept. 28, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

The attendee did not wear a mask, and may have been infectious at the time. Around 95 attendees were present, and the event was indoors.

Anyone who was present should self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms, and get tested if they experience fever, chills, loss of sense of taste or smell, coughing and diarrhea.

Warren County Health Services recommends all individuals wear masks during indoor group gatherings, due to rising case numbers within the last several months.

Any attendees with questions can contact Warren County Health Services at (518) 761-6580.