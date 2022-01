(WSYR-TV) — New York State Representative John Katko has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 24th Congressional District representative tweeted out the news Monday morning.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. I am fully vaccinated and boosted, and am thankfully experiencing only mild symptoms. I will be voting by proxy in Washington this week and working from home as I recover. My constituent service team remains available and ready to serve.” John Katko

Katko, who is home recovering, said he will vote by proxy this week.

Central New York, and specifically Onondaga County, has been a hotbed for positive COVID-19 cases. County Executive Ryan McMahon announced a record high of 2,422 residents testing positive Saturday, January 8.