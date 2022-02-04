WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Warren County Health Services reported the county’s second COVID-19 death in two days. A county resident in their 70s passed away while hospitalized. The resident had not been vaccinated for coronavirus.

On Friday, Warren County reported 78 new coronavirus cases. There were 17 hospitalizations, down by two from Thursday. 13 of them are among fully vaccinated residents.

Warren County reported 347 new COVID-19 cases over the last five days. The 7-day average test positivity rate stood at 10.3%.

Positive at-home coronavirus tests should be reported through Warren County’s online reporting portal. Contact tracing has been taken on as the responsibility of New York State contact tracers.

This week, Warren County postponed two school vaccine clinics that had been set for Thursday and Friday. Postponements were due to weather conditions. Those clinics have been rescheduled, with another added.

Upcoming clinics are set for Monday, Feb. 7, from 3-5 p.m. at North Warren Central School District; Tuesday, Feb. 8, from 3-5:30 p.m. at Queensbury Union Free School District; and Thursday, Feb. 10, from 4-5:30 p.m. at Lake George Central School District. Clinics are also held at Warren County Municipal Center on Tuesdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m.