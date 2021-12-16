MIDTOWN, Manhattan — The lights of several Broadway shows have gone down again, at least temporarily, because of COVID cases within the casts.

At least six Broadway shows have recently canceled performances over breakthrough cases. The casts and crews are all vaccinated and tested regularly, which is why the Broadway world is able to quickly catch positive cases.

“Hamilton” had to cancel their Wednesday night performance. All tickets were to be fully refunded.

“Tina: The Musical” also had to be canceled. The show announced a limited number of positive COVID test results within the company.

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” canceled a matinee Wednesday, but the evening show went on as planned.

The curtains of the shows are closing as new cases of COVID are on the rise. The cancelations are a setback for Broadway and come just months after the industry’s 18-month shutdown was lifted.

As part of the reopening measures, vaccines are required for all Broadway crews, performers and staff. Plus, audiences, now including young children, must show proof of vaccination and wear masks.

The Metropolitan Opera has also enhanced its COVID safety measures. Boosters will be required for all audience members and employees starting January 17, 2022.

The company said anyone not yet eligible for a booster will be allowed a two-week grace period after they become eligible.

Medical experts and city leaders have been reminding people to get vaccinated because although the vaccine doesn’t guarantee full protection, it can greatly reduce severe complications of the virus.

This is a big reason why the Broadway shows are able to quickly rebound and get back on stage within a day or two.