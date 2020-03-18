(WJW) – Christmas is more than two months past, but social media users are digging their lights and decorations back out (or plugging them back in) as a sign of hope during the coronavirus outbreak.
As people across the country are working from home or are under quarantine or lock-down, many have taken to Twitter to share photos of their Christmas lights and to ask others to jump on the bandwagon.
One user wrote: “Christmas lights give me hope and joy. Every year, I look forward to seeing them put up. As a sign of hope and happiness, we’ve put some up. While we’re all having to stay in and away from each other, I thought these would help us all have something joyous and pretty to look at.”
LATEST STORIES:
- Funeral Homes adapting to coronavirus emergency with “Virtual Funerals”
- Trucking industry could be key to keeping economy afloat during COVID-19 pandemic
- U.S.-Canada border closing to slow COVID-19 spread
- Capital Region man who tests positive for COVID-19 is urging others to heed the warnings
- ‘Sign of hope and happiness’: People put Christmas lights back up during outbreak
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.