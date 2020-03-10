SU to transition to online courses beginning March 13

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University has announced that it is suspending its residential academic programs and will transition to online courses beginning March 13 through at least March 30.

Dr. Michael Haynie, Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and Innovation at Syracuse University, says this is the right decision for the students, faculty, and staff. Haynie says SU is not the first institution to take this step, but after looking at data, believe this is the right decision for the SU campus.

#SyracuseU continues to closely monitor developments related to the coronavirus outbreak.



Here is the latest information related to campuswide education, prevention and preparation efforts—and new policy guidance that will take effect immediately: https://t.co/wP71LR89kp pic.twitter.com/WGUPr3zucl — SU Campus (@SUcampus) March 9, 2020

Awaiting 1:30 presser w/ “important update” from Dr. Michael Haynie, Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and Innovation. I’m told it should include an update on campus classes in relation to #coronavirus



We will be streaming LIVE on https://t.co/sg88rEEbvd @NewsChannel9 https://t.co/X4bCqihJqP — Nicole Sommavilla (@NeSommavilla) March 10, 2020

