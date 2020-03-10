SU to transition to online courses beginning March 13

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University has announced that it is suspending its residential academic programs and will transition to online courses beginning March 13 through at least March 30.
Dr. Michael Haynie, Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and Innovation at Syracuse University, says this is the right decision for the students, faculty, and staff. Haynie says SU is not the first institution to take this step, but after looking at data, believe this is the right decision for the SU campus.
