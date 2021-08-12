Upstate Medical University doctors recommend masks in school

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nine doctors from Upstate Medical University are recommending Central New York School Superintendents “a universal masking policy for all children and staff.”
The recommendation comes in a letter released Wednesday night. The letter explains that the Delta variant of COVID-19 is “more transmissible and possibly cases more serious disease compared to the original virus and its new variants.” The letter goes on to say that “masking is a proven way to keep children safe from COVID-19.”
The doctors included in the signature of the letter include:
- Kathryn Anderson, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Hospitalist/Epidemiologist, Upstate Medical University
- Winter Berry, DO, Associate Professor General Pediatrics Upstate Medical University; President, American Academy of Pediatrics New York Chapter 1
- Steven Blatt, MD, Professor of Pediatrics, General Pediatrics, Upstate Medical University; Co-President, Pediatric Society of Central New York
- Gregory Conners, MD MPH MBA, Chair, Department of Pediatrics, & Executive Director, Golisano Children’s Hospital, Upstate Medical University
- Barbara Anne Morisseau, MD, Brighton Hill Pediatrics; Co-President, Pediatric Society of Central New York
- Christopher Morley PhD, Professor & Chair, Public Health & Preventive Medicine, Upstate Medical University
- Jana Shaw, MD, MPH, Professor, Pediatric Infectious Disease, Golisano Children’s Hospital Epidemiologist, Upstate Medical University
- Telisa Stewart, DrPH, Associate Professor, Public Health & Preventive Medicine, Upstate Medical University
- Stephen Thomas, MD, Professor of Medicine & Interim Chair, Microbiology & Immunology and Infectious Disease Physician, Upstate Medical University