VP Mike Pence, wife Karen test negative for coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen have tested negative for COVID-19, per VP Press Secretary Katie Miller.
The two were tested Saturday after a staff member in Pence’s office tested positive for coronavirus this week.
Pence said that his staffer who tested positive for the virus is “doing well,” had “mild” cold-like symptoms for a day and a half, and has not been at the White House since Monday.
No additional information is available at this time.
LATEST STORIES:
- Second case of COVID-19 in Jefferson County confirmed, 194 in precautionary quarantine
- Texas city forces grocery stores to go the extra step for social distancing
- Positive coronavirus cases in New York top 15K
- Kindergartners dress up to watch teacher say ‘I do’ in virtual wedding
- Glens Falls cancels drive-up COVID-19 testing