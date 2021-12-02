Warren County COVID update for Dec. 2

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 62 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as well as 38 recoveries. As of Thursday, the county was monitoring a total of 625 active coronavirus cases.

Of Warren County’s cases, 17 were hospitalized, up by two from Wednesday, Four of them are considered in critical condition, and the rest are considered in moderate condition. Another 16 cases outside of the hospital are also considered in moderate condition.

One new case originated from a county nursing home. All other cases involved general community spread.

Eighteen of Thursday’s new cases were among county residents already fully vaccinated for coronavirus. To date, there have been 1,457 confirmed coronavirus cases among Warren County’s 44,753 fully vaccinated residents.

This week, the state-run coronavirus vaccine site at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury resumed operation. Additionally, Warren County has vaccine clinics set for the next three Tuesdays – Dec. 7, 14 and 21 – from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center.