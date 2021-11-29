Warren County COVID update for Nov. 29

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services started the week by reporting 46 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as well as 64 recoveries. As of Monday, the county was monitoring 542 active cases.

Of the county’s cases, 21 were hospitalized. Four of those are considered critically ill, with the rest in moderate condition. Four others are in moderate condition outside of hospitalization.

The county asks residents to expect they may be exposed to coronavirus whenever visiting a crowded public setting. The majority of recent cases have come from general community exposure, and such settings can amplify exposure rates.

The county is in active communication with New York State in regards to testing for new variants, including the Omicron variant. On Monday, county spokesman Don Lehman said that no Omicron variant cases had yet been confirmed in Warren County.

Nine of Monday’s cases were among fully vaccinated residents. To date, there have been 1,375 positive coronavirus cases among Warren County’s 44,709 fully vaccinated residents.

The county updated its map laying out coronavirus cases by zip code.

Upcoming vaccine clinics include the next three Tuesdays – Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 – from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. First and booster doses will be available.