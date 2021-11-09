Where to find pediatric COVID-19 vaccines in North Country

Walgreens said it will begin administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to 5- to 11-year-olds nationwide on Saturday. (Walgreens)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 vaccine is now approved for children ages 5 to 11 and doses are already being administered in the North Country.

This applies only to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. But as the demand for the vaccine is again high, many local pharmacies, organizations and public health offices are hosting clinics and booking appointments.

St. Lawrence County Public Health is hosting a clinic specifically for the 5 to 11 age group. This clinic will take place at the St. Lawrence University Leithead Field House on November 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments for the first Pfizer dose are also available for those over the age of 12. Registration is required and walk-ins will not be accepted.

Additionally, oses of the 5-11 vaccines are being administered at the North Country Family Health Center in Watertown, New York. Vaccines are in stock, however, patients are asked to call the Center at 315782-9450 to check appointment availability.

The Guthrie Ambulatory Care Center on Fort Drum is also administering doses of the pediatric vaccine. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 315-772-2778.

Healey Medical Practice PLLC in Canton has the Pfizer vaccine in stock for 5 to 11-year-olds. Call 315-379-9158, ext. 106 to check appointment availability.

Jefferson County Public Health Service and the Lewis County Public Health Department have the vaccine in stock for this age group, however, clinics have yet to be announced.

Additional locations that are administering the COVID and appointments can be made online:

Kinney Drugs: Watertown, Carthage, Lowville, Gouverneur, Ogdensburg, Potsdam and Massena

Walgreens: Watertown, Potsdam

Walmart: Lowville

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination was given final approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for children ages 5 to 11 on November 2, 2021.