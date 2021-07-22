MVHS opens registration for diabetes wellness sessions

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – Registration is now open for the Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) Central New York (CNY) Diabetes Rediscover Wellness Program – a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)-recognized diabetes prevention program led by specially-trained nurse and dietitian lifestyle coaches. Proven by research, this year-long lifestyle change helps participants lose weight, learn how to keep it off and helps prevent type 2 diabetes.

“It was an excellent course,” said Larry Zick, program participant. “The staff was very knowledgeable, encouraging and supportive, helping us to stick to a curriculum and keep us motivated. The support from the rest of the group was also a great part about it. It was well worth the time and effort because the reward is immensurable.”

New classes start in September and are held virtually so that anyone with a phone or computer access may join. Those interested in participating can learn more at mvhealthsystem.org/rediscover-wellness. To RSVP, call 315-624-5620 or email Caroline Jacobus at cjacobus@mvhealthsystem.org before September 1.