JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If your new year’s resolution is to get outside more and exercise, Clark Reservations “First Day Hike” is the perfect event for you to kick off 2024.

On Jan. 1, 2024, The Friends of Clark Reservation are hosting a “First Day Hike” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clark Reservation State Park on 6105 East Seneca Turnpike in Jamesville.

For those who may waiver over doing the hike or not, Friends of Clark Reservation reassures the public that there will be two options for beginners and intermediate hikers.

The easier “walking hike” is estimated to take about an hour on mostly flat or slightly inclined ground.

The more challenging hike is estimated to take about two to three hours on more of an incline and challenging terrain.

Hikers are welcome to hike on their own or with a partner or group. Dogs are also welcome but they must be on a leash and preferably friendly.

Sign-in begins at 10:45 a.m. at the large pavilion at the end of the main parking lot. Refreshments will also be available at the Nature Center from noon until 2 p.m.

Those interested in signing up can click here.