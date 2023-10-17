WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) – ABC50 is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting the Latinx community in Central and Northern New York.

Francisco Suarez is an associate professor at SUNY Oswego with a love for the visual arts. Suarez is from Venezuela and teaches a visual storytelling camp at WCNY. A total of 10 students from the Syracuse City School District were selected for the program. He also hosts the Venezuela the “From Suarez’s Basement” podcast.

Tim Castilleja is a science teacher in Watertown High School with proud Mexican heritage that has given him a love of history and culture that he is proud to share with his students and friends.

Cayetano Valenzuela is a Syracuse-based artist that is looking to fill a void with murals, paintings, and sculptures to tell untold stories. He works with Syracuse University’s La Casita, Valenzuela has been leading workshops for their summer youth program where children produce artwork that reflects Latino culture, instilling creativity, resilience, and empowerment.

Elisa Morales is the Superintendent of the Fair’s first “Latino Village” at the New York State Fair. Morales has transformed the village into a can’t-miss attraction captivating fairgoers of all ages. The village is a celebration of culture, food, music and crafts.