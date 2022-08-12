Politics from The Hill

Top Politics from The Hill Headlines

More Politics from The Hill

RECENT VIDEOS

Unsealed documents reveal top secret papers at Mar-a-Lago …

NEWS10 at 4:30 PM

‘Potty Town’ documentary tells story of Potsdam toilet …

Will the federal government extend the pause on student …

North Country Evening Weather for 08/12/22

PBA of NYS calls for SUNY police to get COVID hazard …

More Videos

7-Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

74° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 74° 49°

Saturday

78° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 78° 53°

Sunday

80° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 80° 60°

Monday

77° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 77° 59°

Tuesday

78° / 60°
PM Showers
PM Showers 39% 78° 60°

Wednesday

78° / 59°
PM Showers
PM Showers 45% 78° 59°

Thursday

76° / 61°
PM Showers
PM Showers 38% 76° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

67°

8 PM
Sunny
1%
67°

63°

9 PM
Clear
1%
63°

59°

10 PM
Clear
1%
59°

56°

11 PM
Clear
1%
56°

55°

12 AM
Clear
1%
55°

55°

1 AM
Clear
2%
55°

54°

2 AM
Clear
3%
54°

53°

3 AM
Clear
3%
53°

51°

4 AM
Clear
4%
51°

51°

5 AM
Clear
4%
51°

50°

6 AM
Clear
4%
50°

54°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
54°

60°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
60°

65°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
65°

69°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

72°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

74°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

74°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

76°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

76°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

76°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

75°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

Trending Stories

See more...

North Country Events