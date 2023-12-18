An appeals court denied former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’s bid to move his Georgia 2020 election racketeering criminal charges to federal court Monday.

In a swift ruling issued just three days after oral arguments on the matter, the three-judge panel ruled that former federal officials — as opposed to current ones — are ineligible to move their charges.

Meadows, who is charged alongside former President Trump and more than a dozen others over accusations they unlawfully attempted to overturn President Biden’s victory in Georgia, attempted to move his charges by arguing he was acting in his capacity as chief of staff.

