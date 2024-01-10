Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis came out swinging in their first one-on-one match-up on CNN’s debate stage in Des Moines, Iowa, while former President Trump counter-programmed with a Fox News town hall in the same city.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie suspended his GOP presidential campaign just hours before the dueling events, raising the stakes for Haley and DeSantis as they vie to be the top alternative to Trump ahead of next week’s Iowa caucuses.

CNN anchors Dana Bash and Jake Tapper are moderating the night’s debate at Drake University, and Fox anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum moderated Trump’s town hall, which ran the first hour of the debate.

Here’s where candidates stand in Iowa, from Decision Desk HQ/The Hill.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the evening.

Some highlights so far: