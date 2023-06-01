The White House on Thursday slammed Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) for their efforts in demanding the FBI hand over a document related to President Biden, calling it a political stunt to get air time on Fox News.

Grassley, earlier Thursday, told Fox News host Bill Hemmer, “we aren’t interested in whether or not the accusations against Vice President Biden are accurate or not.”

The senator said that lawmakers are merely responsible for making sure the FBI does its job properly and wouldn’t characterize what the document said when pressed by Hemmer.

The White House shared the Grassley comments, which also included the senator saying the documents has “accusations in it.” Grassley has said in previous interviews that Republicans were not sure if the allegations against Biden were true and has provided no other details.

“By congressional Republicans’ own admission, this clearly is not an exercise to get to the truth or uncover facts,” Ian Sams, White House spokesperson for oversight and investigations, said in a statement.

“Instead, they are simply staging sad political stunts to push thin innuendo and spread insinuations to attack the President and get themselves booked on Fox News,” he said.

Grassley and Comer demanded the document from the FBI last month, saying it outlines an unverified and unspecified “alleged criminal scheme” involving a foreign national and Biden when he was vice president. The FBI declined to immediately provide the document.

Comer said Wednesday that FBI director Christopher Wray offered to let him see the document at FBI headquarters, CNN reported, and that the document is connected to documents Rudy Giuliani gave the Justice Department in 2020.