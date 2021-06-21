We invite you to make the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Watertown, NY your hotel of choice while exploring Northern NY and the 1000 Islands region.

Take advantage of our convenient location at Exit 45 off I-81 to enjoy sightseeing, dining out, shopping and a variety of summer activities all within a 30-minute drive.

Just minutes away are the Class IV rapids of the Black River providing some of the best white water rafting in the state, Jefferson County Fairgrounds site of live entertainment and the oldest county fair in the US, and the Watertown Municipal Arena home of the Wolves professional hockey team. The splendor of the Thousand Islands Region including famous Boldt Castle and the beautiful St Lawrence River is just 30 minutes away.

Guests doing business in the area will find the hotel located close to the Watertown International Airport, Jefferson Community College, major area businesses including Samaritan Hospital, New York Air Brake,, Knowlton Specialty Products and Car Freshner, as well as a key military installation, Fort Drum.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites – Watertown/Thousand Islands features a variety of guest accommodations from standard rooms with either two queen beds or one king, Executive King Suites with a bedroom area, a living area and kitchenette and deluxe Jacuzzi suites. A heated, indoor pool; complimentary breakfast buffet;, 24-hour fitness room, guest pantry and restaurants within walking distance will enhance and complete your stay.

For reservations call 315-779-1234.