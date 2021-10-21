Halloween spending on the rise after pandemic put holiday on pause

After COVID-19 put a pause on Halloween spending last year, experts say it’s expected to rise near pre-pandemic levels this year.

A recent study reveals an estimated 65 percent of Americans intend to celebrate Halloween or participate in Halloween activities this year, up from 58 percent in 2020.



With Halloween just days away, skeletons, ghouls, goblins, and other creatures are at Spirit Halloween in Massapequa, Long Island. Customers said they’re making up for lost times brought on by the pandemic by stocking all the Halloween essentials this year.

While 2020 brought a more chill Halloween experience, 2021 is expected to be the creepiest and spookiest since the pandemic with an increase in sales. According to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics, Halloween spending is up over $2 billion, reaching an all-time high of $10.14 billion this year, up from $8.05 billion in 2020.

But with the rise in demand, store manager Erica Milhaven says they’re working nonstop to keep the shelves fully stocked.

There’s no surprise that superhero, anime, and children costumes are what’s popular this year. But if you have problems finding the right one, there’s the DIY option.

There’s also an incentive to give back at Spirit Halloween in your purchase: all the proceeds from the Spirit of Children merchandise go toward the local children’s hospital, NYU Langone.