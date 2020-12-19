Watch the full show here: 10th Mountain Division Band presents “A North Country Carol: Postcards from Home”

(WWTI) “A North Country Carol: Postcards from Home,” a presentation by the 10th Mountain Division Band aired on ABC50 Friday, December 18. If you missed the show on television, you can still watch the full show here in the video above.

