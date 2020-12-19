Watch the full show here: 10th Mountain Division Band presents “A North Country Carol: Postcards from Home”

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) -- Due to COVID-19 Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes had to cancel an annual holiday event, but still were able to spread holiday cheer.

On December 9, Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes held their first "Night of Lights" for families on the military base. This event was in place of their annual "Home for the Holidays" event, which gathers local service-members during the holiday months.