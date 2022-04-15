(NEXSTAR) – While it’s not a federal holiday, last-minute errands on Easter Sunday 2022 may get tricky if you don’t do your homework.

For some big-name businesses, Sunday will mean normal operating hours, while others will modify their schedules or close completely.

Because the holiday falls on a Sunday, most banks, government buildings and schools will be closed as usual. The United States Postal Service doesn’t observe Easter as a holiday, so service will continue as normal, but your local post office may close on Sundays.

Most fast-food and casual restaurants such as Taco Bell, McDonald’s, Olive Garden, Sizzler and others will be open, but hours may change for the holiday. Malls, however, often close on Easter, so you may want to double-check your local shopping center’s hours on Sunday.

When it comes to notable stores and restaurants, here are some that will be open and closed on Easter Sunday, according to WJZY, in case you need to hop in for a bite or to pick up a few dozen eggs:

Open on Easter

7-Eleven

Academy Sports + Outdoors (reduced hours)

Advance Auto Parts

AutoZone

Barnes & Noble

Bed Bath & Beyond (reduced hours)

Big Lots

CVS Pharmacy

Dollar General

Food Lion

Harris Teeter

Lowes Foods

O’Reilly Auto Parts

Pep Boys

Petco

PetSmart

Spectrum (reduced hours)

Staples

Starbucks

The Home Depot

Trader Joe’s

Walgreens

Walmart

Whole Foods Market

Closed on Easter