ABC50’s holiday programming

Thursday, November 25

8 p.m. – THE MAGIC MAKER – This Thanksgiving, famed magician Adam Trent breaks the No. 1 rule of magic and puts magic in the hands of everyday people to help them with the biggest and most emotional moments of their lives. Whether it’s helping a U.S. soldier “magically” reappear to his family after serving overseas or teaching a nervous young man to “walk on water” for his marriage proposal, Adam Trent spends this holiday amazing and astonishing viewers while making dreams come true as “The Magic Maker.”

Friday, November 26

8 p.m. – SANTA CLAUS IS COMIN’ TO TOWN – In the perennial favorite created in 1970 by Rankin-Bass Productions (“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman”), Fred Astaire narrates this timeless tale of Kris Kringle (Mickey Rooney), a young boy with an immense desire to do good things for others.

Sunday, November 28

7 p.m. -THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: MAGICAL HOLIDAY CELEBRATION – “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” kicks off the holiday season on ABC. Derek and Julianne Hough return to host the holiday spectacular from Walt Disney World and Disneyland alongside “West Side Story’s” Ariana DeBose. The star-studded lineup of musical performances includes Kristin Chenoweth, Jimmie Allen, Gwen Stefani and more.

8 p.m. – THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT (SEASON PREMIERE) – Ready, set, glow. The most wonderful time of the year is here as ABC’s hit decorating competition series, “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” returns for its ninth season with back-to-back episodes across the first week of the Christmas season. In each merry and bright episode, the Christmas classic takes viewers across the country to the most elaborate and awe-inspiring holiday displays in the nation as viewers will once again see four fantastic families face off in each one-hour episode and compete to win $50,000.

Monday, November 29

8 p.m. – CMA COUNTY CHRISTMAS – “CMA Country Christmas” rings in the holiday season annually with a night full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances. The event is filmed in Nashville, Tennessee and airs each holiday season on ABC Television Network. Now in its 12th year, the 2021 Christmas special will be hosted by Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce, with performances from some of today’s biggest Country Music stars!

9 p.m. – THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT – “The Great Christmas Light Fight” showcases the most extravagant and utterly spectacular Christmas displays America has to offer!

Thursday, December 2

8 p.m. – OLAF’S FROZEN ADVENTURE – In “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure,” Olaf (voice of Josh Gad) teams up with Sven on a merry mission. It’s the first holiday season since the gates reopened and Anna (voice of Kristen Bell) and Elsa (voice of Idina Menzel) host a celebration for all of Arendelle. When the townspeople unexpectedly leave early to enjoy their individual holiday customs, the sisters realize they have no family traditions of their own. So, Olaf sets out to comb the kingdom to bring home the best traditions, and save Anna and Elsa’s “first Christmas in forever.”

8:30 p.m. – TOY STORY THAT TIME FORGOT – Pixar Animation Studios’ special for television, “Toy Story That Time Forgot,” features your favorite characters from the “Toy Story” films. During a post-Christmas play date, the “Toy Story” gang finds themselves in uncharted territory when the coolest set of action figures ever turn out to be dangerously delusional. It’s all up to Trixie the triceratops if the gang hopes to return to Bonnie’s room in this “Toy Story That Time Forgot.”

9 p.m. -THE LAST CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT – Season Finale – “The Great Christmas Light Fight” showcases the most extravagant and utterly spectacular Christmas displays America has to offer!

Monday, December 6

8 p.m. – A VERY BOY BAND HOLIDAY – ABC’s “A Very BOY BAND Holiday” will feature appearances by some of the most beloved members of iconic boy bands, including Joey Fatone (*NSYNC), Chris Kirkpatrick (*NSYNC), Lance Bass (*NSYNC), Wanya Morris (Boyz II Men), Shawn Stockman (Boyz II Men), Bobby Brown (New Edition), Michael Bivins (New Edition), Joey McIntyre (NKOTB), Erik-Michael Estrada (O-Town), Nick Lachey (98 Degrees), Drew Lachey (98 Degrees), Jeff Timmons (98 Degrees) and Justin Jeffre (98 Degrees), who will rock the holidays with classic tunes and their groups’ greatest holiday hits – and some special surprise guests to help celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.